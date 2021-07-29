Arunachal Pradesh : Forest Department Releases Illustrative Guidebook, ‘Moths Of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary’

NET Web Desk

On eve of the Nature Conservation Day 2021, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), and Principal Secretary (Environment & Forests) has released an illustrative guidebook on moth species of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary.

Attended by senior officers of the Department and Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) from various divisions, the book is the first-ever exhaustive compilation on moths from any protected area of Arunachal Pradesh.

“An illustrated guidebook on Moths of Tale #Wildlife Sanctuary has been released by PCCF & Pr. Secy (E&F) #ArunachalPradesh Sh. RK Singh. The book is first of its kind on moths in #Northeast India. It covers over 400 species i/c rare & endemic Those interested in buying may DM.” – tweeted by Abhinav Kumar, IFS, Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh.

The book is considered to be the first-of-its-kind, portraying moth species in Northeast India.

Authored by founder trustee of Dehradun-based Titli Trust, Sanjay Sodhi; Arunachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Member Secretary Koj Rinya and Pune-based research scholar Pratibha Riswadkar, the book covers almost 400 moth species with good illustrations, designed for use by both experts and enthusiasts. It includes species that are both rare and endemic.

Tale Wildlife Sanctuary, located about 25 km from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district is well-known among butterfly and moth enthusiasts.

It is also the home to just recently discovered Apatani Glory (Elcysma ziroensis) moth, which has been named after the local Apatanis.

Moths play a vigorous and dynamic role in ecosystems as nutrient recyclers. They can be used to illustrate the flow of energy released by their relentless consumption of living, senescent, and dead coarse organic material in a natural system