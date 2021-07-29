Assam : Eminent Author Anima Guha Passes Away

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 28, the eminent writer, Anima Guha has passed away due to age-related issues. Aged 90, the noted intellectual breathed her last at her residence in Guwahati’s Ulubari.

Anima Guha was married to renowned historian, economist, social scientist and writer, Dr. Amalendu Guha, who succumbed on May 6.

The eminent writer, Anima achieved the Masters degree after her marriage. She also pursued PhD in anthropology from Pune University.

She has also worked as the pool officer of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research from 1980-1984. Anima has also served as the president of Nirjatan Birodhi Oikya Mancha, a women’s rights forum.

Anima has penned down several books, essays, articles, translations and travelogues.

Apart from participating in various seminars and conferences, she has also published a number of research papers in various scientific journals.

She has also presented papers at the International Congress of Anthropological and Ethnological Science held in Zagrel (Yugoslavia) and in New Delhi.

As a research associate of the UGC, attached to the department of anthropology, Calcutta University from 1985 to 1990, Anima worked mainly on the genetical study of birth defects and on indigenous health practices among different tribal groups and other backward population of Assam.

The author has several books to her credit, including, ‘Bakisowa Jiban’, ‘Jibanar Jowar-Bhatar Majedi’, among others.