IAF Formally Inducts Rafael Into 101 Squadron Of Eastern Air Command

On Wednesday July 28, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially inducted the Rafale aircraft into its 101 Squadron of the Eastern Air Command.

The induction event has been done in the presence of Air Chief Marshal, R.K.S Bhadauria at the Hasimara Air Force Station in West Bengal.

101 Squadron is the second IAF squadron to be equipped with the Rafale fighter jets. In September 2020, the Rafale aircraft were inducted into the 17 “Golden Arrows” Squadron.

Addressing the personnel at the air force station, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said the induction of the Rafale jets at Hasimara was carefully planned, keeping in mind the importance of strengthening the IAF’s capability in the eastern sector.

The event also included a fly-past heralding the arrival of the Rafale aircraft at Hasimara, followed by a traditional water-cannon salute.

First batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, 2020, nearly four years after the country signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

These jets are India’s first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.

While recalling the glorious history of 101 Squadron, the CAS said there is no doubt that the Sqn would dominate whenever & whereever required & ensure that the adversary would always be intimidated by their sheer presence.

The Squadron was formed on May 1, 1949, at Palam and has operated Harvard, Spitfire, Vampire, Su-7, and MiG-21M aircraft in the past.