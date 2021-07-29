Itanagar LIBA Café Owner & Head Chef Liter Basar Passes Away

NET WEBDESK

A successful baker and Patisserie owner, Liter Basar of Itanagar’s LIBA cafe passed away on July 29.

Also a head chef of LIBA she was known for her exquisite patisserie skills warm and affectionate hosting style. She was a well-known and upcoming face in the bakery circles of the Northeast with her admirers spread all over India.

Brought up in Arunachal Pradesh along with her five siblings, she did her Bachelor’s in Political Science from Delhi University and subsequently completed her Diploma in Patisserie at the Le Cordon Bleu in Paris.

A successful and independent women entrepreneur from Itanagar she struck a perfect balance between baking and entrepreneurship.

The people of Itanagar are sure to miss the unique taste and warm reception that Basar offered in LIBA Cafe.