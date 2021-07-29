Major Political Reshuffle In NPP Arunachal Unit

• Tanu Bulo, Itanagar

In a major reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh’s NPP unit, Jarpum Gamlin has been appointed as the State Convenor with Thangwang Wangham (former minister) as its Vice President with immediate effect. Mutchu Mithi, state president of NPP decided to make those changes.

“All earlier appointments within the state executive unit stands dissolved till a new team is formed”, the notice issued by NPP read.

Conrad Sangma, National President, NPP has been informed of the decision.

Currently, in a 60 member Arunachal Legislative Assembly, NPP with its four members is part of the NDA.