Manipur : Mirabai Chanu’s Homecoming After Two Long Years

The star weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu who made her country proud by winning the silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. She bagged the nation’s first medal at the ongoing Olympics.

Mirabai, who lifted a combined weight of 202 kg, fell short by just 8kg from the Gold medal winner China’s Zhizhi Hou, who lifted 210 kg and created a new record.

However, it was an emotional homecoming for the star, after winning the historic silver medal. She shared a positive emotional note in her social media page, depicting the love for her family.

“This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I’m grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level.” – tweeted by Mirabai Chanu.

She received a rousing reception, as she arrived in her native state Manipur, after the historic silver win.

Besides, the Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh has also appointed the weightlifter, as the Additional Superintendent of Police in the state police department, and also announced the monetary incentive of Rs 1 crore.

The state government has also decided to establish a world-class weightlifting academy in the state soon.