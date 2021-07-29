Meghalaya: Assam Minister Atul Bora’s Convoy Overturns En Route To Silchar

NET WEBDESK

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Govt. of Assam Atul Bora’s convoy met with an accident at a stretch between Nongpoh and Borapani in Meghalaya today.

According to sources, the escort vehicle accompanying the convoy overturned. The minister and the other members of the entourage are unharmed and on their way.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora who is also in charge of the Border Area Development is on his way to Silchar Medical College Hospital to meet the injured of July 26th’s Vairingte shoot out.