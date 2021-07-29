Nagaland : Co-Operative Marketing Pick up Trucks Launched Under ICDP

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 28, under the assistance of Integrated Co-operative Development Project (ICDP), Co-operative marketing pick-up trucks were launched in Tuensang district.

The District Commissioner (DC) asserted that over half of India’s population has been engaged in agri & allied sectors.

Hence, farmers should be given an important recognition, that unfortunately does not happen in our society.

He further stated that India has a different set of system where population is more concentrated in urban areas and fewer in rural areas, whereas the whole workforce is concentrated and it is a matter of concern, for which there is a need to link the markets.

According to reports, these pickup vans are necessary for opening the right market for organic products, thereby increasing demand.

The beneficiaries of ICDP pickup trucks were Saoshou VDB MPCS Ltd, Tsadang VDB MPCS ltd, Alisopur VDB MPCS ltd, Jung yam Fishery CS Ltd, Shove Agri &Allied CS ltd and Chendang Village integrated MPCS Ltd, a DIPR report stated.