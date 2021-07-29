Nagaland : MoHUA Names Kohima Among India’s Top 11 Cycling List

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 28, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) announced the Smart City of Kohima, among the top 11 cycling pioneers.

The award marks the start of the next stage of the first season of India “Cycles4Change” Challenge where 107 cities across the country came together to test, learn, and scale up different cycling-friendly initiatives, kickstarting India’s cycling revolution.

Neiphiu Rio has also congratulated the smart city Kohima, for achieving the feat. He wrote, “Congratulations to @smartcitykohima on making it to the top 11 in the India #Cycles4Change Challenge. I also congratulate the cycling community. This will further boost cycling-friendly interventions in the city. Best wishes for future endeavours.”

From the top 25 cities that were shortlisted earlier this year, a jury of renowned national and international transport experts selected the top 11 cities.

These states will be felicitated with an award of Rs 1 crore to scale up their cycling initiatives.

The result was announced through an online event held by Shri DurgaShanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), who announced the names of Top 11 winning cities.

“2020 ignited India’s cycling revolution. Cities and citizens joined hands for the first time, to test, learn, and scale up ideas to become cycling havens. The results have been resounding: more people are cycling; city officials and public representatives are leading by example—cycling to work—and we are backing the city’s efforts with investments. I encourage more cities to join the cycling revolution and work towards a cycling-friendly future.” – asserted by Mishra.

Attended by Central and State Government officials, and other stakeholders from all cities participating in the challenge, the event also marked the release of the first Challenge report, and an Online Exhibition showcasing cities’ cycling journey.

The Ministry also announced the second season of the Challenge beginning in August, 2021, wherein fresh applications will be invited from all Smart Cities, capital cities of States/UTs and all cities that have an established Municipal Corporation.

The top 11 awardees include : Bengaluru, Karnataka; Bhubaneswar, Odisha; Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana; Kohima, Nagaland; Nagpur, Maharashtra; New Town Kolkata, West Bengal; Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra; Rajkot, Gujarat; Surat, Gujarat; Vadodara, Gujarat; and Warangal, Telangana.

Jury Special Mention Awardees include – Aurangabad, Maharashtra; Gurugram, Haryana; Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh; Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Other Cycling Pioneers include – Davanagere, Karnataka; Hyderabad, Telangana; Indore, Madhya Pradesh; Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh; Kochi, Kerala; Nashik, Maharashtra; New Delhi; Panaji, Goa; Sagar, Madhya Pradesh; and Udaipur, Rajasthan.