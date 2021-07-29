Sikkim : 3 Held With Cough Syrups In Gangtok

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 28, a Police team led by Sadar Police Station has apprehended two individuals, and retrieved a huge quantity of cough syrups from their vehicle.

According to reports, the team, acting on specific inputs has seized these syrups from a vehicle at Barpipal Sichey in Gangtok.

For further investigation, the three held along with the recovered items were taken into custody.

Furthermore, the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act, 2006 and the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the three individuals apprehended.

The SADA was enacted to deal with increasing abuse of medicinal preparations and its provisions mirrored those of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

Meanwhile, the NDPS Act of the Parliament of India prohibits a person, the production/manufacturing/cultivation, possession, sale, purchasing, transport, storage, and/or consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substances.