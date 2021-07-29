Sikkim CM Virtually Launches ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ Implementation

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 28, the Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang virtually launched the implementation of the “One Nation, One Ration Card” (ONORC) and Fair Price Shops (FPS) Automation through e-POS devices in the state, held at Samman Bhawan, Gangtok.

While speaking on the occasion, the CM lauded this flagship program commenced by the PM Narendra Modi.

He also expressed his gratitude for his concern for the wellbeing of the people especially, Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and migrant labours.

Tamang asserted that implementation of the following will create a proper database and will put an end to the misuse of ration cards and fraudulent beneficiaries.

He also acknowledged the prime benefit of the program which enables beneficiaries to avail ration throughout the country. It will be of great help to the migrant labours.

Besides, he also congratulated the Food & Civil Supplies Department on the launch of the program and expressed the belief for the swift implementation of the programme in Sikkim.

Tamang also expressed his warmest gratitude to the National Informatics Centre (NIC), New Delhi and Hyderabad for organising the event and M/S Quick Pay Pvt Ltd the System Integrator for completing the assignment in record time. He also distributed tokens to all three beneficiaries during the event.

The programme aims to provide an option to all Antodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Households (PHH) beneficiaries using their existing ration card with Aadhaar Authentication on the Electronic Point of Sale (e-POS) devices available in all Fair Price Shops.

Furthermore, the FPS automation through e-PoS devices has been categorically designed, in regard to the difficult terrain of Sikkim with three modes of distribution : Online distribution through biometric authentication of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.

A fully offline distribution in the dark zone or border areas where no internet connectivity is available.

The Partially/Hybrid distribution in the fluctuating network will work efficiently due to being a difficult terrain and e-POS application will automatically switch to online-offline mode as per network availability.