Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Up For Sale

NET Web Desk

A 1973 handwritten job application from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is up for auction as a non-fungible token (NFT).

The auction, organized by London-based entrepreneur, Olly Joshi is all set to close at 5 PM, ET on July 28.

This one-page-long application was penned down by Jobs after he dropped out of Reed College and three years before he founded Apple.

Although, it doesn’t list a position or the company but clearly mentions that Jobs was interested in electronics technology or design engineer positions. His skills included computer and calculator experience.

Jobs co-founded Apple with Steve Wozniak in 1976.

NFTs which is currently taking the digital art and collectibles world by storm, represent ownership of any unique asset, like a deed for an item in the digital or physical realm.

Secured by the Ethereum Blockchain, (an open-source, blockchain based, decentralized software platform used for its own cryptocurrency, ether), NFT’s can only have one official owner at a time, not enabling anyone else to modify the record of ownership or copy/paste a new NFT into existence.

The auction website says it’s selling the real copy and a digital version in an effort to find which has more value.

Steve Jobs’ hand-written job application previously fetched 162,000 pounds (about ₹1.6 crores) in an auction in March 2021.

The same job application was previously auctioned for over $175,000 (about 1.2 crores) in 2018.

As of right now, the physical version has a top bid of $32,000 while the NFT version has a top bid worth $1,037.