Swarnim Vijay Mashaal Reaches Shillong

Gargee Nandy

The Swarnim Vijay Mashal (Golden Victory Flame) commemorating 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 reached Shillong today. It was received by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at Shillong Polo Ground.

The Mashal had entered Meghalaya on 27th July and will remain in the state till 8th Aug.

The victory flame began its journey, as part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, from the National War Memorial, New Delhi when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged it off on 16th Dec 2020. Senior military and police officials and ex-servicemen of Meghalaya attended today’s event.