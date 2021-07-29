Tripura: Nearly 1500 people Flee To Assam After Bru Clashes

NET WEBDESK

Around 1500 Halam and Choreis have fled from various villages in Damcherra along the Tripura Mizoram border in Northern Tripura to nearby locations in Karimganj district in Assam. According to reports, they are fleeing from clashes between the displaced Brus of Mizoram and the indigenous communities of Tripura.

Tripura North Dist. SP Bhanupada Chakraborty has confirmed that these villagers fled to Assam and have taken shelter in the marketplace of the villages.

He also stated that the police are on the constant search to find these people and settle them again as the situation has returned to normal in the conflict-ridden areas.

The scared villagers have settled in the Manikbandh, Uricherra, and Magura villages of Assam. The local administration of these villages has come forward to help these hapless villagers by giving them food and shelter.