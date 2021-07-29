Tsunami Warning Lifted For 8.2 Alaska Earthquake

NET WEBDESK

A Tsunami warning was issued for some parts of Alaska after an earthquake of 8.2 m hit the peninsula late Wednesday night.

The largest quake in the United States in the last 50 years with a magnitude of 8.2 originated 56 miles east southeast of Perryville, Alaska about 8.15 pm on 28th July.

The alert was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center for two hours across south Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula, and the Aleutian Islands.

Tsunamis are a series of waves caused by a large or sudden displacement at the ocean floor, and earthquakes of higher magnitude in or beside the ocean are the most common causes. The waves radiate outward in all directions from the disturbance and can move across ocean basins.

Wednesday’s earthquake was one of only 17 since 1990 of 8.2 magnitudes or higher around the world, according to U.S.G.S. data.

There were at least two dozen aftershocks recorded in Alaska, the U.S.G.S. said. One of the largest, about 70 miles south southeast of Perryville, on the Alaska Peninsula, measured a 6.1.