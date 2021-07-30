Amid Border Stalemate Mizo Farmers Worried For Their Livelihoods

– Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Farmers from Vairengte and Saihapui V who are also beneficiaries of centrally sponsored schemes are now concerned for their livelihoods. Allegedly Assam police personnel had taken over their lands, farms, and huts on October 17, 2020, and it has been under their custody till now.

Assam Police personnel & officials from Hailakandi, entered the lands of HK Ramhluna and Lalchhandama at Aitlang, near Vairengte. They destroyed the farms and huts of the two farmers. Later they constructed a camp at the lands of the two farmers which are still under their occupation.

Sources have reported that around 5 families from Aitlang and another 5 from Saihapui V have lost their lands. They had started cultivating various crops, beetle nuts, and rearing fish in ponds.

Now those farmers are at a loss with both state governments and the central govt oblivious of their plight. “As farming is my only source of income, I am unable to earn anything after Assam authorities forcefully took my land,” said Lalchawimawia one of the farmers of Saihapui V.