Arunachal Pradesh: Sealed Wine Shops’ Owners Plead For Withdrawal Of Complaint

Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

In a case related to the sealing of 20 Wine shops in the Upper Subansiri district over non-compliance of state government order no. EX-193/2020-21 dated 5th July, the affected shop owners have reached out to the Consumer Rights Forum to unseal their establishments.

The affected shop owners represented by All Subansiri Wine Shop Association (AUSWA) have written to the President/ Secretary of the Consumer Right Organisation (CRO), who had filed a complaint letter that led to their shops being closed down by the authorities. A combined investigation by the CRO and district administration had revealed that the wine shops were selling their wares above MRP. It was a direct violation of the state government order which had called for the withdrawal of 25% cess levied on MRP of all alcoholic beverages.

In the copy of the letter procured by Northeast Today, AUSWA has apologized to the CRO for their trading malpractices and has promised that they won’t be indulging in unfair trade practices and will strictly comply with the government directives in the future.

The shop owners in the letter further pleaded with the CRO to withdraw the cases lodged against them on ‘Humanitarian Grounds’.

It will be interesting to observe if the shops will continue to remain sealed or if CRO will respond positively to their apology and withdraw the cases registered against them.