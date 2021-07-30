Arunachal Pradesh : Two NSCN (K-YA) Militants Gunned Down In Tirap

Thuptan Mento, NET Correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

Recently, the security forces gunned down two militants from the faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, the cadres were shot down, after they commenced of a counter attack, thereby refusing to surrender.

Led by self styled militant Rocky Thapa, the cadres were accused of extorting money from the residents of Kollam, Lamlo, and Kolagaon villages. Active since last one month, these cadres allegedly threatened contractors to pay extortion money.

After the encounter took place on Wednesday July 28, the security forces seized a cache of guns and ammunition from their possession.

Acting on specific inputs, concerning to the presence of these active cadres of the NSCN (K-YA) in the Kottham forest area, a joint team of the district police and Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles successfully retrieved the exact location of their hideout after a 10-hour rigorous search.

The security forces have seized two automatic assault rifles including an MQ series rifle, an M-16 rifle, two countrymade guns, one 9 mm pistol, a Chinese hand grenade, ammunitions, and other warlike stores from the spot.