Arunachal Tourism Minister Meets MoS G. Kishan Reddy, Discusses Tourism Prospects

Tanu Bulo, NET Correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

On Thursday, July 29, the Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister, Nakap Nalo met the Union Minister for Tourism & Culture, G. Kishan Reddy to discuss about tourism prospects in Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting focused on various developmental issues pertaining to tourism and culture in the state. It conveyed the development to potential tourist hotspots in the state including necessary beautification of Parshuram Khund in Lohit district, as well as development of Shere Thapa 1962 War Memorial at Orak Village under Limeking Circle of Upper Subansiri district.

Meanwhile, the extension and development of Buddhist Tourist Circuit to Taksing in Upper Subansiri district was also mooted.

Evidently, the proposal for tourist hub in the Upper Subansiri district is long overdue, inspite of the prevailing untapped potential to attract crowds, immensely owing to its magnificent natural beauty tied with rich cultural heritage, significantly possessed by the communities residing there.

The Union Minister apparently positively responded to the suggestions extended by Nalo, thereby assuring him with all possible help from the Central government.

Later, the minister invited Shri Reddy for a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at Parshuram Khund to which the union minister affirmatively agreed.

Nakap Nalo was accompanied by Tapir Gao (MP Lok Sabha), Nabam Rebia (MP Rajya Sabha), and Rode Bui (MLA Dumporijo).