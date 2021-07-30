Assam: HSLC Results Declared, Higher Secondary Results Tomorrow

NET WEBDESK

The results of Assam’s High School Leaving Certificate Examination were announced on Friday 30th July.

The results were declared based on an alternative evaluation method as exams could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time the results are available on 14 websites and the candidates can collect their marksheets from the website itself without any hurdle.

A total of 4,26,553 candidates had appeared for the High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) this year. Out of these, 3,97,132 candidates have passed. The pass rate is 93.10 percent.

Out of this, a total of 88,521 students have passed in the First Division this year. 1,60,298 candidates have passed in the Second Division, a total of 1,48,313 have secured the Third Division.

Contrary to the other years no provision of overall state ranking has kept. Also a provision has been kept if anyone is unhappy with the evaluation she/he will have the option of sitting in an exam which shall be held later