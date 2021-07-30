Assam Police Summons Kolasib DC & Other Sr. Officials Over Vairingte

-Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Assam police have issued summons to six top Mizoram officials in connection to the Vairingte shoot out of July 26.

Summons have been issued against Kolasib’s Deputy Commissioner Dr. H. Lalthlangliana, its SP Vanlalfaka Ralte, and Additional SP of Kolasib David JB.

Three other summons have been issued against Vairengte’s SDO(Civil) C. Lalrempuia, Addl.SP of 1’t lRBn Bruce Kibby, Vairengte’s SDPO Thartea Hrangchal.

They have all been asked to appear before the investigating officer at Dholai Police station on August 2nd at 11 am related to case No. 236 of 2021 under sections 153A/ 447/336/379/ 333/ 3O7/ 3O2/ 427/ 147/ 148/149/120(B)/ 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 25(1-A)/27 Arms Act with section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Most of these IPC sections are imposed are related to serious crimes like murder, attempt to murder, criminal trespass, etc. and all the six have been accused of committing them.

Assam police also pasted summons at the gate of the residence of Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP Vanlalvena in New Delhi. He has been asked to appear at Dholai Police Station on the 1st of August for his incendiary remarks in the media.