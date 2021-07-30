Assam To Check Mizoram Vehicles To Prevent Drug Trafficking; Issues Travel Advisory

NET WEBDESK

In a move to prohibit illegal drug trafficking from Mizoram , the Assam government has issued directions to check all vehicles entering into Assam from Mizoram. Assam has recently gone through the drug destruction programme where reportedly most drugs found in Assam were routed through the border state.

Vehicles from Mizoram will only be released after due satisfaction of an officer, not below the rank of a SI, that no illicit drugs are carried.

Also, a travel advisory has been also issued by the Department of Home and Political Affairs stating that act of violence has occured in Cachar Hailakandi and Karimganj in which 6 police cops from Assam police have lost their lives.

Following these act of violence, some Mizo Civil Societies ,students and youth organisations are constantly issuing provocative statements against the state of Assam and its people .

So a travel advisory has been issued hereby which advises the people of Assam not to travel to Mizoram to ensure safety of their own and also urges the Assamese residing in Mizoram due to work related compulsion to maintain utmost caution so as to prevent worst case scenarios .