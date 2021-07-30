Assam To Deploy ASHA Workers, Assures Door-To-Door Survey Against Child Trafficking

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 30, in a major development to step up the fight against child trafficking menace and tighten the grip against perpetrators of this crime, the Assam Government has now decided to deploy the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers in villages to conduct surveys, and prepare the database of total child missing.

The Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured that steps will be taken to cover forest villages under Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) of Social Welfare Department.

Directed Social Welfare Dept to take steps in consultation with Child Welfare Committee to provide academic & other support to the rescued children.@assampolice is working to find out rest of the children who were trafficked and breakthroughs have already been made. 2/2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2021

Sarma further asserted that Anganwadi Centres will also be set up. He has also directed the Social Welfare Dept to take steps in consultation with Child Welfare Committee to provide academic & other support to the rescued children.

“The children will be sent to different hostels or children shelters after the recommendation of CWC Chirang in a day or two,” – he stated.

Furthermore, almost 40 children and 2 adults were recently reached from Sikkim by a Chirang police team from the clutches of human traffickers.

Sarma has also visited Bengtol, Chirang. He also met parents of 40 children trafficked & subsequently rescued from Sikkim a week ago.

The CM has urged the guardians to send their kids to school while assuring that government stand beside them all the time.