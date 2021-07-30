Brazil’s Nicole Oliveira Discovers 7 Asteroids From NASA, Named World’s Youngest Astronomer

NET Web Desk

Recently, a 7-yr-old Brazilian young girl, has found seven asteroids for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Identified as Nicole Oliveira, the Brazilian girl has been named as the world’s youngest astronomer. Nicole’s fascination for space and astronomy commenced when she was just 2 yrs old.

The young astronomer took part in the International Astronomical Search Collaboration’s “Asteroid Hunt,” a citizen science effort in collaboration with NASA.

In June, the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation requested the little stargazer to deliver a lecture in the 1st International Seminar on Astronomy and Aeronautics.

Oliveira has been presenting lectures in schools in her hometown.

The Ministry also invited her after knowing that she is the youngest member of the Alagoas Astronomical Studies Center, Centro de Estudos Astronômico de Alagoas (CEAAL).