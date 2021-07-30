CBSE Announces Class XII Results

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 30, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of Class XII at 2 PM.

Students who sat for the CBSE Class XII examinations can check their result on the Board’s official website : https://cbseresults.nic.in

“CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M. #ExcitementLevel #CBSEResults #CBSE” – tweeted by CBSE.

One can also check their results via SMS Organiser, Umang App, DigiLocker, and DigiResults.

Due to upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the exams were cancelled this year, as announced by the PM Narendra Modi. However, the board had adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the result.

Using CBSE roll number finder, students can attain their roll numbers. This year students have not been issued admit cards as exams were not held. Therefore students are not aware of their roll number.

“Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference. Use the Roll Number Finder facility on http://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx… Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker #ExcitementLevel #CBSEResults #CBSE” – tweeted by CBSE.

As per the board’s 40:30:30 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students, students will be assessed based on their Class X, XI, and XII marks.

According to Indian Express report, this year, almost 99.37 pass percentage has been recorded which is nearly 10 per cent higher than previous year’s 88.8 per cent. In 2019, it was 83.4 per cent.