High Court Asks Nagaland government To Modify SOP Before Opening Of Schools

NET WEBDESK

Kohima bench of the Gauhati High Court (GHC) has directed the Nagaland government to modify SOP regarding the compulsory vaccination of all teaching and non – teaching staff against the Covid -19 virus before educational institutions like schools and colleges to be reopened. The court issued the directive to ensure that reopening of the educational institutions do not put the staffs and students at risk.

The order signed by the Chief Secretary directs all teaching and non – teaching staff engaged in public and private institutions to get vaccinated or should have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at least 15 days before the respective institutions reopen.

Justice Songkhupchung and Justice S Hukato Swu issued the order while hearing on a Suo Moto PIL.