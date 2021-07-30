International Flights In India Remains Suspended Till Aug 31

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 30, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued the notifications for international travel and visa restrictions to be followed during COVID-19.

According to the notification, scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India shall remain suspended till August 31.

Due to upsurge in Delta strain of COVID-19 cases, the decision to exempt the international flights in India.

However, this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights, especially approved by DGCA.

The international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case-to-case basis.

According to latest developments, special international flights have been operating under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ since May, and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July, these flights will continue to be in service.

Furthermore, India has formed air bubble pacts with 27 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France.

Under the pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by the respective airlines between their territories.