ISRO Launches Theme-Based Merchandise Programme

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 29, the Secretary, DOS/Chairman, Dr. K Sivan has formally launched the ISRO-theme based merchandise program in a virtual event.

The meeting has officially selected the first batch of registered ISRO merchandisers.

These merchandises will bring customized ISRO-theme based products, that can play a game-changing role in creating awareness and interest among students, children and public, in the domain of space, science & technology.

Secretary, DOS/Chairman, ISRO Dr.K. Sivan formally launched the ISRO-theme based merchandise program today. For details visit: https://t.co/P736xUP25y pic.twitter.com/E8l9C18R7a — ISRO (@isro) July 29, 2021

This initiative will propagate the achievements and laurels that ISRO brings to the nation.

Announcement of Opportunity has earlier been raised, inviting the interested agencies to apply, thereby becoming the registered ISRO merchandisers.

Dr K Sivan said, “It makes me happy to see the immense interest the program has generated in such a short time. I am certain that the products created from your efforts shall reach nook and corner of the country including northeast states & Jammu & Kashmir and take the ISRO story among the youth and kids.”

He also emphasized that the merchandise program has not been rolled out with a commercial interest.

The main aim of the programme leads to outreach and creating awareness through common products such as toys, Do-it-Yourself kits, T-shirts, etc.

This will kindle curiosity and serve as reminiscence of ISRO’s success.

Futher, the Chairman expressed his hope that many more creative enterprises shall come forward to make use of this opportunity and create diverse products, highlighting ISRO’s previous and upcoming efforts, in a manner appealing to the younger generation, as we take the space program onwards and upwards.

The registered ISRO merchandisers belong from 6 Indian states, such as –

1. Ankur Hobby Center : Gujarat

2. Black White Orange Brands Private Limited : Maharashtra

3. Indic Inspirations India Private Limited : Maharashtra

4. Dhruva Space Private Limited : Telangana

5. EENGN Private Limited : Tamil Nadu

6. Imagic Creatives Private Limited : Karnataka

7. Touchstone Enterprises Private Limited : Karnataka

8. Mankutimma Studios Private Limited : Karnataka

9. Specific Impulse Technologies Private Limited : Punjab