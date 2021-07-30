Lovlina Confirms Boxing Bronze, To Meet Turkey’s B. Surmeneli In Semis

– NET Web Desk

Indian pugilist Lovlina Borgohain beat Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chen with a verdict of 4-1 to enter into the semi-finals of welterweight in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The 23-year-old boxer hails from Assam’s Sarupathar in Golaghat district. Belonging to a humble family her hard work and determination have also sealed Assams first ever Olympic Medal.

Four boxers are awarded medals in boxing with two winning the bronze and with Lovlina entering the semi-final, she is now assured of at least a bronze.

As the euphoria of a medal subsides a tough ask is ahead of her in the semis where she will meet World No. 1 Surmeneli Busenaz of Turkey. The semis will take place on August 4.