Nagaland : DC Flags Off Mobile Teaching Unit Vehicle

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 29, the DC Kiphire, T. Wati Aier flagged off Mobile Teaching Unit (MTU) vehicle for Kiphire Aspirational District at the DC’s office complex, Kiphire.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Chairman, Kiphire, T. Wati Aier, NCS asserted that Kiphire is the only District in Nagaland to be named as ‘Aspirational Districts’ in the country.

According to DIPR report, MTU will reach out to the remotest villages to educate the students.

He further has also requested the Department authority for teacher workforce in school establishments to rule out the shortfall of teaching staff.

Meanwhile, Aier has also stated about tablets, already been distributed to students of Class 8 to 10, while for students of Class 11-12, these tablets will be delivered shortly. He also congratulated Kiphire for becoming the only district to avail such privilege.