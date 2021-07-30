Nagaland : Dimapur Police Apprehends Ugandan With Forged Visa

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 29, the Dimapur police has arrested a 35-yr-old Ugandan national for travelling on forged visa documents.

Identified as Michael Philip, during its preliminary investigation, the police retrieved 4,000 ‘black papers’ from his possession in the size of foreign currency notes, along with three bottles containing suspected chemicals.

The news has been confirmed by the Dimapur Police through a tweet posted. “Crime update One Ugandan national arrested for traveling on forged Visa papers.Preliminary investigation also uncovered that the individual is involved in the Black Dollar scam for duping people of money in exchange for fake dyed currency sized notes. Case regd in East PS,” – tweeted by Dimapur Police.

The accused was initially detained at the railway station, after his travel visa raised suspicion of a conspiracy.

His travel passport was also being verified with the Ugandan Embassy.

Meanwhile, he was arrested after the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) confirmed his visa to be forged.

The Dimapur police stated, “the items retrieve from the accused clearly indicates his involvement in “black dollar” or “was wash scam”, which was corroborated by the additional seizures of instructional manuals of converting the black paper into US dollars and Euro currency notes.”

According to UNI report, the black dollar scam/wash wash scam is basically a hoax where the fraudster attempts to obtain money from the victims through deception that a bundle of bank note sized papers are actually currency notes that had been dyed to avoid detection by Law Enforcement Agency (LEA) and can be brought back to original dollar bills if treated with a particular chemical.

Victims who fall for the scam, end up exchanging the dyed papers along with supposed chemicals to remove the dye with real currency.

Furthermore, a case has been registered against the apprehended at East Police Station of Dimapur.