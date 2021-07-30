NDRF To Setup Regional Center In Dibrugarh

NET WEBDESK

An NDRF Regional Centre for Action is to be set up at Dibrugarh with the district administration already making the necessary preparations.

Setting up a regional action centre will help NDRF to conduct quick operations in nine districts of Upper Assam as well as in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland.

District Commissioner of Dibrugarh Pallav Gopal Jha met with NDRF’s Itanagar Commandant Rajesh Tagore to complete the necessary modalities

It was decided to provide suitable land for the setting up of the regional RRC which can house 120 responders who can rush for disaster relief on short notice.