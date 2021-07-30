Sikkim : Chongrang Block Starts Digital Services

NET Web Desk

Residents of six gram panchayats under Chongrang Block Administrative Centre (BAC), now stands out to physical rush as the officials begin online services.

According to Sikkim Express report, Chonglang BAC has received 63 applications out of which 62 were issued online certificates.

The first certificate was issued on June 28. On July 9, two employees were trained to help the public for applying online.

Karjee which do not have any internet access, have atleast two employees trained to assist the people for attaining the e-certificates from the Gram Panchayat Kendras. As of now, the BAC is issuing OBC, income and unmarried certificates.

BDO Garap Dorjee Bhutia said, “Now the people of six GPUs under Chongrang Block Administrative Centre can get their various officially required certificates by applying online.”