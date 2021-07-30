Sikkim : Namthang BAC Declared Containment Zone

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 29, the District Magistrate cum-Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority has now directed the containment of Namthang Block Administrative Centre (BAC).

According to a press release issued by Office of the District Collector stated this BAC might soon become a probable hotspot, unless strict measures are taken immediately for the containment of the premises, as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

This order will come into force with immediate effect, and shall remain valid till further orders.

Meanwhile, the entire BAC premises will be closed for 48 hours, and shall open only after proper sanitization.

The District Surveillance Officer shall list the contact of all suspect/confirmed cases of COVID-19, and engage the health staff to monitor them under home quarantine.

The notification states if any of the contacts develop symptoms during this period, they shall be tested and treated as per health protocols.

All primary contacts shall stay in home quarantine for a period of 11 days.

Furthermore, if any person fails to comply with the directions of the Incident Commander, he/she shall be held responsible under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860 and this order shall be initiated against them.