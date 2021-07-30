Sikkim : ‘Upgrade Roads & Sort Issues Related To Tower Erection’, Says MLA Sanjit Kharel

NET Web Desk

Recently, the MLA Sanjit Kharel convened a meeting with Pharma Companies, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL) and Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Project Officers, and discussed about road maintenance works along Mamring – Jholungey(uptil Transasia).

The meeting also talked about issues related to compensation and tower erection under Namthang Rateypani Constituency.

He was joined by District Collector (South) Mr. M. Bharani Kumar , Sub Divisional Magistrate (HQ) Mr. Chiran Rizal, District Project Officer (South)Abhishek Kharel , Divisional Engineer (Power) and Head Surveyor Mr. Tikaram Sharma.

Kharel urged the companies to initiate the maintenance and road upgradation, as these roads were in deplorable condition, thereby causing inconvenience to public.

He requested for collective contribution from the companies in maintaining the quality of these roads.

Meanwhile, the DC also requested the PGCIL Officials to sort out issues pertaining to compensation and tower erection works.

He has also inspected the ongoing works pertaining to community development programme funded by the North East Council at Kateng Pamphok GPU.

Besides, necessary directions were provided to upscale the work progress.

According to a press release, the team also visited Palitam wherein issue of Tower erection had come up. The District Collector has also spoken to the land owners to sort out the disputes so that progress on tower erection could be sorted out soon.

He also inspected the Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Mamring, jointly established by the companies of Jholungey, Samardung and Mamring under the supervision of District Administration.

Lastly, the team visited the VLO center which was in dilapidated condition and required urgent repair works.