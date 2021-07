– NET Web Desk

Shuttler PV Sindhu has stormed into the semis of the Tokyo Olympics by overpowering host Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. She beat Yamauchi 21-13, 22-20 in straight sets.

Sindhu had a much smoother ride in the 1st set compared to the second. Yamaguchi came dangerously close to winning the second set to take the match into the third when Sindhu conceded a sizeable lead. However, Sindhu was able to bounce back and secure her place in the semis.