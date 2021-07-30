USFDA Approves Zydus Cadila’s ‘Fulvestrant Injection’ For Breast Cancer Treatment

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 30, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has extended the final approval to market Fulvestrant Injection, the drug used in the treatment of breast cancer.

Developed by the drug firm Zydus Cadila, Fulvestrant injection is used in combination with other drugs to treat a certain type of hormone receptor positive, or advanced breast cancer spread to other parts of the body in women who have experienced menopause.

Advanced breast cancer depends on hormones such as estrogen to grow.

This injection should be utilized as a 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per single-dose pre-filled syringe.

Zydus Cadila, a leading Indian Pharmaceutical company is a fully integrated, global healthcare provider.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, Zydus Cadila ranks 4th in the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

This group has manufacturing sites and research facilities spread across five states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim in India and in the US and Brazil.