Dolly Parton Launches Her First-Ever Fragrance ‘Scent From Above’

NET Web Desk

The country singer, Dolly Parton has launched her first-ever fragrance, and interestingly she do have a new song to commemorate the launching event.

Created in partnership with ScentBeauty, the floral scent is available in spray rollerball and body cream, along with feature notes of jasmine, vanilla, Mandarin, peony blossom, patchouli, and sandalwood.

“Having my own perfume has always been a dream of mine, and it’s finally HERE! You can purchase “Dolly – Scent From Above” all day on” – tweeted by Dolly Parton.

The veteran American singer has made her first debut into the fragrance industry with “Scent From Above”. It is stored in a flashy pink bottle, adorned with a crystal butterfly that showcases the singer’s true inspiration.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of having my own perfume. Now that my dream is coming true, I know it’s heaven-sent,” – asserted by Dolly Parton.