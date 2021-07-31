Manipur : Civil Organizations Expresses Dismay Over Derogatory Remarks Against Mary Kom

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 30, as many as five civil organizations have expressed their concern over various alleged deregatory remarks extended against the boxer and five-time world champion Mary Kom through social media platforms.

The civil organizations such as – Federation of All Tribal Youth Clubs, Manipur (FATYCM), Zeliangrong Baudi, Manipur, Zeliangrong Youth Front (Assam, Manipur & Nagaland), Zeliangrong Students’ Union Manipur and Chiru Naga Union General HQ have expressed their dismay over the derogatory remarks put up against Mary Kom, who unfortunately lost the fight against the Colombian, during the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The derogatory remarks made against Mary Kom in various social media groups have portrayed the communal hatred still adopted by the citizens.

According to Chronicle News Service report, the five tribal bodies asserted, while asking the state government not to remain a silent spectator when some people are spreading the messages of hatred via social media groups which may be detrimental to the fragile social fabric of the state.

Furthermore, Mary Kom is the only female to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times, the only female boxer to have won a medal in each one of the first seven World Championships, and the only boxer (male or female) to win eight World Championship medals.

Nicknamed ‘Magnificent Mary’, she is the first Indian female boxer to win gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Mary Kom is also the recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – India’s fourth-highest civilian honour.