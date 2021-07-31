Manipur : JNIMS Doctors Treat 60-Yr-Old COVID+Ve Woman Pro Bono

NET Web Desk

Recently, a 60-yr-old woman, who lost both her husband and two sons to COVID-19, and later unfortunately tested positive for the same is now successfully been treated by the doctors of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science (JNIMS).

Identified as Potshangbam Medhabati, the woman lost her husband Chaoba, and one of her sons to the deadly virus in July 2021.

Shortly, she too got infected with COVID-19, and was later admitted to JNIMS, with the daughter standing beside her, as a caretaker.

According to Chronicle News Service, her daughter who was unable to bear the medical expenses of her ailing mother, was found weeping tears at the hospital verandah.

Later, the JNIMS Director, Prof Deven assured her daughter of bearing all medical expenses, thereby taking care of her mother.

Other hospital doctors also extended their support to the lady, and provided financial aid for her treatment.

JNIMS Anesthesia Department Head, Dr Thoibahenba further asserted that necessary treatment is being provided to Medhabati, struggling through some breathing issues.

The doctors who have been tirelessly supporting her, with all they could possess have recently purchased the TOCILIZUMAB injection with a cost of Rs 8000, required for her treatment. Besides, the following drug is utilized for injecting in 5 doses.

Currently, the lady is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of COVID Ward and her condition is reported to be stable.

He further asserted that medical expenses will be borne by the director and doctors of the hospital.