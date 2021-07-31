Manipur : Security Forces Apprehend 34 Individuals On Stone-Pelting Charges

NET Web Desk

Recently, a team of security forces from Imphal East District were attacked, after trying to apprehend some individuals suspected of pelting stones during an incident.

According to reports, as many as 34 people including 22 men, 8 women and 4 juveniles (1 girl, 3 boys) rounded up for attacking the police.

The incident occurred after cops detained two people for violating the curfew at Heikru Makhong Khumidok under Heingang Police Station.

After been identified as locals, the police led them off. However, shortly the duo returned with other residents, thereby attacking the police. This has caused damage to a police vehicle. The attack left a police sustained injuries, who was later hospitalised.

In connection with the incident, Imphal East District police apprehended two people involved in the attack.

According to Chronicle News Service, when the police team tried to apprehend the suspect, locals thronged the area, commencing to pelt stones at the security forces, causing damage to the police vehicles in the process and injuring many of the personnel.

This led the police to fire tear gas shells to control the mob, which was later taken into control by huge police reinforcements, immediately deployed into the area.