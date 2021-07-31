Mizoram Boundary Committee Wants Resolution of Border Issue Based on 1875

-Ezrela Daldia Fanai

In the wake of the recent boundary disputes with Assam, Mizoram had formed a boundary committee under the chairmanship of Deputy CM Tawnluia to find solutions from its side. The committee’s first meeting took place on July 30 in Aizawl.

The committee stressing on dialogues to solve the Assam-Mizoram border issue on the northern side of the state it wanted discussions be based on the Inner Line document of 1875.

It also decided that the Memorandum for setting up of Boundary Commission for Settlement, Delimitation, and Demarcation of Boundary between Mizoram and Assam (2018), which was jointly signed by All Political Parties’ Presidents, All NGO Presidents, and JAC, will be revised and amended as required.

Condemning the ‘incursion’ of Assam police it officially supported the actions of Mizoram Govt and its police in Vairengte on July 26.

At the same time, it has appealed to all the Mizos to be united and not to harass any non-Mizo individuals in the pretext of border tensions.

Composition of Mizoram Boundary Committee

Chairman: Deputy CM Tawnluia

Vice Chairman: Home Minister Lalchamliana

Members: MoS K. Lalrinliana, Lalruatkima, TJ. Lalnuntluanga, Chief Secretary, Addl. Chief Secretary, Mizoram Police DGP, ex- MP (LS) CL. Ruala, Lalbiakzama, Home Secretary (rtd), Prof Jangkhongam Doungel, MZU, Dr. Joseph K. Lalfakzuala, Asst. Professor, T. Tomana College and 1 person each from Recognized Political Party, YMA, MUP, MHIP, MZP & MSu (NGO Coordination Committee) and Joint Action Committee on Inner Line Reserved Forest Demand.

Home Secretary is Committee Member Secretary