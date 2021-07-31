Mizoram Police Files Case Against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

After Assam Police booking cases against Kolasib DC and five senior officials for the Vairengte Clashes Mizoram have gone a step further slapping charges against Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Along with him, an FIR has been filed in Vairengte, against officials & 200 other personnel of Assam police who were present in Vairengte on July 26. Several sections including ‘attempt to murder’ have been slammed against all of them.

IGP Anurag Agarwal, Cachar’s DIG Devojyoti Mukherjee, its DC Keerthi Jalli, DFO Sunnydeo Choudhury, SP Chandrakant Nimbalkar, Dholai PS’s OC Sahab Uddin have all been named in the FIR. They have all been asked to appear on August 1.

Interestingly charges have also been filed under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations(BEFR) of 1873 and Mizoram Containment and Prevention of Covid-19

This development comes at the heels of Assam Police summoning Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena and other senior officials of Vairengte to appear at Dholai Police station in Cachar.