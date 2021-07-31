Nagaland CM & Governor Greets Ao Community On ‘Tsungremong’

NET Web Desk

Nagaland CM – Neiphiu Rio & Governor – RN Ravi extended their best wishes to the residents of Ao Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Tsungremong’.

Tsungremong is the biggest festival for the community that is celebrated immediately after the harvest of the crop. Offering prayers to God, dancing and feasting marks the beautiful rituals of this festival.

This is a festival of dancing, singing, celebration, and frolicking.

Tsungremong is celebrated after Moatsu-the spring festival, the Ao Nagas celebrate the Tsungremmong festival-the eve of harvest during the time of the forefathers.

This festival is held for six days, marking the end of rigorous plantation besides nursing the paddy fields followed by sacrificial offerings.

Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio extended his heartfelt wishes to the Ao Community. He wished the community with bountiful harvest, blessings of good health and prosperity.

“Happy Tsüngremmong to the Ao community. May God Almighty’s blessings continue to be upon the lands and fields that provides for us. I wish you a bountiful harvest, blessings of good health and prosperity. #Nagaland #LandOfFestival #StaySafe” – tweeted by Neiphiu Rio.

Furthermore, the Nagaland Governor, RN Ravi, urged people to celebrate Tsungremong festival in its true spirit while observing the COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviours.