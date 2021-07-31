Nagaland CM & Governor Greets Chang Community On ‘Naknyulum’

NET Web Desk

Nagaland CM – Neiphiu Rio & Governor – RN Ravi extended their best wishes to the residents of Chang Community on the auspicious occasion of Naknyulum.

Naknyulum is one of the most important festival celebrated by the Chang Naga tribe. Officially celebrated from 29th to 31st July every year, the term ‘Naknyu’ depicting ‘Mother of Darkness’, and ‘Lum’ meaning ‘Festival’.

An auspicious festival celebrated as triumph of the good over evil, Naknyulum coincides with the first harvest season of the year. Thus, also referring it as a harvest festival.

The centuries-old festival, the rituals of Naknyulum signifies and embodies the deep-seated philosophy of the community and its cultural values, portraying peaceful and harmonious co-existence, not only among the people but also with the environment.

The Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio extended his heartfelt wishes to the Chang Community. He hoped that the festival of good over evil will be observed in its true spirit and foster goodwill among all sections of people.

Furthermore, the Nagaland Governor, RN Ravi, urged people to celebrate Naknyulum festival in its true spirit while observing the COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviours.