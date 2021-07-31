Nagaland : DGP Launches Booklet Titled “Clinical Management Protocol : COVID-19”

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 30, the Director General of Police (DGP), Nagaland, T. John Longkumer, IPS had launched a booklet titled, “Clinical Management Protocol: COVID-19”.

The initiative was conducted during an event organized by Police Headquarters, Kohima in its continued response to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the event, the DGP, Nagaland distributed COVID-19 medicines and supplement kits to all District Police, the Armed Battalions, Training institutes and other Police Establishments.

The DGP in his short speech informed that the COVID-19 Medicines and Supplementary Kits were procured from the Nagaland Police Risk Insurance Scheme (NPRIS) fund solely for Nagaland Police at factory rate.

All the items so procured were accordingly labelled “For use by Nagaland Police only”.

The DGP also highlighted the continued response of the Nagaland Police to this deadly virus and encouraged the police officers to be diligent even in the most trying of times.

He further asserted that leading from the front, the Nagaland Police, in the wake of the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic has set-up the largest Quarantine Centre in the North East fully managed and manned by its own police officers including police medical staffs.

The DGP further informed about the Ganesh Nagar Quarantine Centre, Dimapur, which was a 1000 plus bedded quarantine centre set up by Nagaland Police to augment the efforts of Nagaland Government, and check and contain the spread of the virus in the State during the first wave of the pandemic.

He added that a 100 bedded COVID Care Hospital at Police Referral Hospital Chumukedima have been approved by the Government and shall soon be made operational.

The Police is taking all proactive measures so that the department is not found waiting during the eventual Third Wave of COVID-19.

The Nagaland Police, though one of the largest frontline department reported fewer overall positive cases for the virus.

Even the death rate amongst the police personnel due to COVID-19 is very low due to the high percentage of vaccination amongst the force.

The DGP further encouraged all officers in the department to receive the vaccine jabs, not only for their own protection but also for the safety of their fellow citizens.

He further expressed his appreciation to all the Unit Commanders and encouraged them to be vigilant and continue to contribute toward leading the fight against the pandemic as frontline warriors.

Notwithstanding the “unlock”, he also cautioned against any complacency and to not let the guard down and reiterated that COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour should be scrupulously followed at all point in time.

Chaired by Shri. Aaron Patton, NPS, Asst. Inspector General of Police (Adm) Nagaland, the introductory remark for the programme was delivered by Shri. Tokiumong Yimchunger, IPS, Inspector General of Police (HQ) Nagaland Kohima.