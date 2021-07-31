Nagaland : NPSC Written Examination To Be Held From August 14

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 30, the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) has notified to all the candidates that written examination for Common Educational Services Examination, 2019 will be held from August 14, 2021.

The notification further mentioned that eligible candidates can download the Admission Certificate (containing details of routine and instructions, etc.) by submitting their Examination Application Case No. at www.npsc.nagaland.gov.in , from August 9, 2021 onwards.

Meanwhile, no candidates will be allowed to sit for the written examination without producing their Admission Certificate.

The list of rejected candidates with reasons for rejection will be displayed on the Commission’s notice board.

It can also be accessed from the Commission’s website at www.npsc.nagaland.gov.in from Aug 2 afternoon onwards.

Furthermore, candidates requiring assistance can call up NPSC helpdesk no. +918259977429 on working days from August 9 onwards, between 10 AM to 3 PM.