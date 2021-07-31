Nagaland : Religious Pioneer, Alhouii Albina Dzuvichu Passes Away, CM Mourns Her Demise

NET Web Desk

Recently, the social and religious pioneer from Nagaland, Alhouii Albina Dzuvichu passed away peacefully. Born on June 10, 1928, the social and religious pioneer is survived by nine children, twenty-nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

Considered a religious leader amongst the Naga women, Albina had many ‘first’ credits to her name.

Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has also mourned the demise of this religious leader. “Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of late Smt. Alhouü Albina Dzüvichü; a social and religious pioneer among Naga women. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.” – tweeted by Neiphiu Rio.

Albina has been the founder member of the ‘Naga Mothers Association’, ‘the first woman Area Council Member’.

She has been the first woman member of the Angami Public Organization. Albina has also been the first President of the Nagaland Catholic Women Association.

Angami has also been credited as the President of the Angami Catholic Women Organization and Advisor, Angami Women Organization, amongst others.

She was also actively involved in the political sphere and served as an Advisor to the Naga People’s Front women’s wing. Albina has been closely associated with Regional Party since it’s inception.

For her immense contribution and service to society, she was honoured with the Distinguish Senior Citizen Award by the Department of Social Welfare, on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons in 2020.