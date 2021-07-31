Pugilist Pooja Rani Misses Semis, Sindhu Fails To Enter Finals

NET Web Desk

Indian shuttler P V Sindhu lost to Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying in the Tokyo Olympics semifinals in straight sets. She went down to her opponent 18-21,12-21 in 40 minutes.

Taipei’s Tzu-Ying is currently ranked 1st in the world while Sindhu is placed second. This is Sindhu’s 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed in last 19 meetings. Sindhu was facing Tzu-Ying with the odds against her as she had lost to her in the last three face-offs consecutively.

Sindhu, Rio’s silver medalist will now play for bronze tomorrow against China’s He Bing Jiao.

In Boxing, too Indian pugilist Pooja Rani failed to impress as she went down 0-5 in her quarterfinal bout against China’s Li Qian.

Qian, who is a former world champion and a Rio Olympics bronze-medallist, thoroughly outpunched Rani in the quarterfinals.