Scientists Detect Two Huge Red Objects In Asteroid Belt

Recently, a team of astronomers have identified two huge unusual objects in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, these objects appeared to be loaded with organic matter.

Scientists led by Sunao Hasegawa from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Japanese space agency, reported in ‘The Astrophysical Journal Letters’ these two objects spotted in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter appear to have originated beyond Neptune.

According to JAXA, these discoveries could one day provide direct evidence of the chaos that existed in the early solar system.

The asteroids dubbed as – 203 Pompeja and 269 Justitia, might possibly include the building blocks of life on Earth.

They orbit at about 2.7 and 2.6 times the Earth-sun distance, well within the asteroid belt. 203 Pompeja, located about 70 miles across, appears to be structurally intact. Furthermore, 269 Justitia, only 35 miles or so, is likely a fragment of a previous collision.